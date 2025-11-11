Gardener shares video of adorable visitor relaxing in plants: 'So cute'

One homesteader prepared her raised garden bed for the winter season by moving it to a more sheltered location. With it, she relocated her toad friend, who lives and wanders around the backyard patio.

She shared a clip of the toad to her homesteading TikTok page Homesteading with Angie (@homesteading.with.angie).

"We had to move the raised garden bed. So, I have it up underneath of the awning of the house for the frost," Angie explained. "But my plants are still doing well, so we're going to let them go for a while." She pans the camera over her toad friend, who's perched atop the raised garden bed, which is full of what appears to be an herb plant.

Angie elaborated that the toad's little house is nestled within the garden beds. When she had originally moved the beds, her toad friend was on the deck, prompting her to wait for his return. She wanted to move the toad with the raised gardens so the toad would know where to return to.

"He's just been chilling … all weekend," Angie said, suggesting that the toad has grown used to his new environment.

On top of adding a lively element to the garden, the toad helps control pest bugs, protecting her garden plants.

Another method to effectively control pests without using chemicals is to grow native plants that naturally deter pests. Native plants sustain local wildlife, including pollinators, whose efforts support the reproduction of native vegetation and local food crops. Their pollination services, which are amplified with native plants compared to non-native vegetation, protect the food supply for both local wildlife and humans.

Native plants are not only better for local ecosystems; they are much easier to maintain. Native plant lawns are slower-growing and less water-dependent than invasive plant species, saving homeowners time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills.

Buffalo grass and clover are two alternative lawn-replacement options that offer similar savings without sacrificing the aesthetic of a well-manicured green turf.

"So cute," one commenter wrote.

"I love your Mister Toad," another user wrote.

