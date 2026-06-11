Photographer's bedroom-window photo catches startled raccoons frozen in uncannily perfect 'playing possum' poses

The whole scene looks like a failed attempt at invisibility.

A raccoon encounter captured at a suburban home has Reddit users doing double takes after the animals appeared to freeze the moment they were spotted.

What started as a strange noise quickly turned into a tense standoff between homeowners and a group of raccoons.

The clip contains the on-screen text, "We heard noises coming from the garage…"

The camera then reveals five raccoons perched above the garage door, all so still they almost look staged.

The whole scene looks like a failed attempt at invisibility.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

Commenters debated whether raccoons actually "play possum," or whether the behavior is better understood as a stress-induced freeze response.

Animals like raccoons are increasingly living alongside people because human development gives them exactly what they need: shelter, warmth, and easy access to food.

Garages, attics, roofs, pet food, and unsecured trash cans can all draw wildlife into neighborhoods that were once less accessible.

That can create problems for both animals and homeowners. Raccoons may look cartoonishly cute when they freeze in place, but they can also damage homes, tear into roofing, and pose health risks through parasites such as raccoon roundworm.

And when they feel cornered or are protecting babies, they can become defensive.

That is why experts generally recommend giving wildlife space and focusing on prevention, such as sealing entry points and removing attractants.

It is a sign of how often animals are being pushed into human-built spaces and forced to adapt.

The comment section reflected that same mix of affection and caution.

One person wrote, "They're such rascals."

Others leaned into the comedy, with one commenter joking, "Don't move, they can only see motion," and another asking, "What raccoons?"

A few users also pointed to the less-cute side of these encounters, sharing stories of attic damage and aggressive behavior from protective mother raccoons.

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