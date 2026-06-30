Massachusetts animal control races to free young raccoon before jar cuts off its air

"After a few understandable lightheaded stumbles, the youngster crawled through a fence slat."

Social media users are reacting to a rescue in Massachusetts in which animal control officers removed a glass jar from a young raccoon's head.

The dramatic rescue, shared by Dedham Animal Control, turned what could have been a fatal encounter with human litter into a rare happy ending.

What happened?

According to UPI, Dedham Animal Control came upon a young raccoon in serious trouble.

Officers said the animal appeared to be in critical condition and was "running out of oxygen."

UPI said officers were ready to begin CPR compressions if necessary, and a wildlife rehabilitator was already on standby. In the department's post, officials described the rescue: "We immediately took hold of the youngster and after a few swift and gentle twists and pulls, we were able to free its head from inside the jar."

Once the jar was removed, the raccoon recovered quickly.

Dedham Animal Control said "the raccoon unexpectedly righted itself within minutes after we removed the jar," and then added, "After a few understandable lightheaded stumbles, the youngster crawled through a fence slat and climbed to the top of a wooden swing set."

Why does it matter?

Containers such as jars, cans, and plastic packaging can trap wildlife searching for food, leaving animals unable to breathe, eat, or escape predators.

Properly disposing of trash, rinsing and recycling containers, or securing them in bins can help keep neighborhood wildlife from being hurt.

One person commented under the post, "Also crush all empty cans..dog food cans...beans corn pineapple fruits.veggies..ALL CANS!"

"Thankful for all you do and for saving this little one," another chimed in.

Another person added, "Thankful for a positive outcome."

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