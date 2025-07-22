Officials issue warning after rabid animal is found in residential area: 'Seek medical attention if you have been exposed'

A skunk spotted in one South Carolina neighborhood had residents taking precautions after the animal tested positive for rabies.

What's happening?

The skunk was found in Laurens County, home to more than 67,000 people. According to GoLaurens.com, the state Department of Public Health confirmed the skunk tested positive for rabies in June.

The South Carolina Rabies Control Act requires quarantine for those exposed to a rabid animal. Several dogs and cats were confined, but no humans reported run-ins with the skunk. Per Mayo Clinic, symptoms of rabies include fever, headache, and nausea. The disease can even cause hallucinations and partial paralysis.

"It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal," Terri McCollister, the rabies program manager, said.

Nearly 40 cases of rabid animals have been reported across the Palmetto State in 2025, per GoLaurens.com. The skunk was the second animal in Laurens County to test positive.

Why are encounters between humans and wildlife concerning?

The human population is over three times larger than it was 70 years ago, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare. This has prompted the expansion of developments and communities that result in habitat destruction and endangered species.

The rise of urban expansion often leads to human-wildlife conflict that puts both groups at risk. The presence of humans and wild animals can cause growing competition for resources, property damage, and the potential for disease transmission.

There are also other factors affecting the spike in human-wildlife conflict — most notably, the changing climate. According to the World Wildlife Fund, extreme weather can force animals and humans into close proximity. Case studies show that shifts in temperature and rainfall were the main causes of conflict.

What's being done about preventing human-wildlife conflict?

According to IFAW, the best way to reduce human-wildlife conflict is through education. Humans can ensure the safety of animals and themselves by taking steps such as securing trash bins, feeding pets indoors, and fencing gardens as recommended by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Protecting the environment can help protect communities from dangerous human-wildlife encounters. It can also promote greater biodiversity and thriving natural ecosystems. Rewilding your garden with native plants is a great way to start.

