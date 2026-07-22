Pennsylvania resident says rabid raccoon attack came as ER saw 7 animal bites by 9 a.m.

"Keep encroaching on and bulldozing native habitats of wild animals and encounters will increase."

A Pennsylvania resident is warning neighbors after saying they were attacked by a rabid raccoon in their yard in South Whitehall — and that the local emergency room had already seen several animal-bite cases before 9 am.

The account is drawing attention because it suggests an unsettling combination of unusual animal behavior and increasingly common encounters between people and wildlife in residential areas.

What happened?

In a post shared to Reddit, the resident wrote, "Saturday 6/6/26 I was attacked by a rabid raccoon in my yard in South Whitehall."

Describing the incident as "unusual," the resident said they were posting to warn others. They also wrote, "When I was at the ER getting rabies shots at 9 am, I was the 7th animal biting of the day."

The post ended with the question: "Has anyone else have or seen any strange animal behavior?"

Other users in the comment section shared similar encounters they've had. One Redditor wrote that, according to the grapevine, a "rabid raccoon in Saylorsburg bit some guy." Another user expressed their concerns over wildlife attacks: "Between the ticks and the rabies I'm just not going to leave my house at all this summer."

Why does it matter?

Any possible rabies exposure is serious. Rabies is a viral disease that becomes fatal when symptoms begin, making prompt medical treatment critical after potential exposure. Bites and scratches from wild mammals often require immediate medical attention and, in some cases, post-exposure shots.

One comment in the thread brought up an important topic: how human development expanding into wild animals' habitats can lead to conflicts. "Keep encroaching on and bulldozing native habitats of wild animals and encounters will increase," said the user.

As BBC Future has reported, habitat disruption, urban expansion and easy access to food sources such as trash, pet food and compost can all increase the odds of dangerous contact.

The result can be frightening for residents, expensive if emergency care is needed, and risky for pets and children who spend time outside.

What can I do?

Keep your distance from any wild animal acting strangely. That can include aggression, stumbling, unusual daytime activity, or a lack of fear around people.

Securing trash, bringing pet food indoors, covering compost, and supervising pets outside can reduce the attractants that draw raccoons and other animals into yards.

If a person or pet is bitten or scratched, experts generally advise washing the wound right away and seeking medical or veterinary care as soon as possible. Residents can also report abnormal wildlife behavior to local animal control, public health officials, or state wildlife authorities so the issue can be tracked and addressed.

Reducing access to food sources and preserving natural habitats can also help discourage wildlife from venturing into neighborhoods, lowering the risks of these encounters over time.

The resident underscored on Reddit, "Just want everyone to be aware, this is unusual."

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