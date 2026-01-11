  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hundreds slammed with major fines after officers discover illegal forest operations: 'We're worried someone will get hurt'

"People need to respect these areas and other visitors."

by Christine Dulion
Queensland park rangers are fed up with some increasingly bad behavior — and they're warning that anyone breaking the rules will be hit with fines.

Photo Credit: iStock

Rangers in Queensland recently launched a sweeping enforcement crackdown on visitors breaking the rules in national and state parks. Warning parkgoers that more than $63,000 in fines had been handed out in three parks since 2023, park rangers are fed up with some increasingly bad behavior. 

The warning stems from incidents in Conondale National Park, Imbil State Forest, and Jimna State Forest, all destinations that are very popular among campers. The Queensland Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation issued a public notice about illegal and unsafe behavior in forested areas near Kenilworth — underscoring that anyone violating the rules will be hit with fines. 

After the story was shared widely on social platforms, like this clip from Yahoo News Australia (@yahoonewsau), commenters reacted strongly to footage and descriptions of the violations.

Similar to how logging has slowed progress on Australia's Great Koala National Park, "antisocial behavior" is straining parks in the Kenilworth region. Rangers are spending time cleaning up damage and repairing infrastructure — time which could be instead spent on public and conservation work. 

They've reported repeated incidents of people removing roadblocks to access restricted zones, driving with unrestrained passengers, lighting illegal campfires, and cutting bush timber — behavior that officials say puts both visitors and fragile ecosystems at risk.

For local, law-abiding parkgoers, this crackdown will hopefully curb the damage caused by visitors who choose not to follow the rules, which are ultimately put in place to protect the park for everyone. 

As one Instagram commenter wrote, it's "always the bogans that ruin it for the rest."

"We close roads in our protected areas to keep people safe, and we're worried someone will get hurt if they continue to ignore our safety signs," senior park ranger Aaron Jensen said, as reported by INDaily. "Our protected areas attract national and international tourists, and people need to respect these areas and other visitors."

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x