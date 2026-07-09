On a hot Arizona day, two quail parents and 19 chicks line up for a poolside drink

Quail are especially vulnerable because they spend so much time on the ground and often raise large broods in open, dry places.

A video is gaining attention online after showing a family of quails, including 19 chicks, drinking sips of water from a pond in Arizona.

The clip, captured by The Desert Critters of Arizona YouTube channel and later reposted to Reddit, shows two Gambel's quails bringing 19 chicks to a small pool, where the group stops for water during a hot day.

What's happening?

The simple video capturing the tiny birds bobbing their heads for water gained over 20,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments on Reddit.

In the comments, users discussed how adorable the birds were.

"Best thing I've seen today," one user wrote.

"I live in a neighborhood bustling with quail, and whenever they have chicks and walk around it's the cutest thing ever," another said.

Why does it matter?

The video resurfaced as heat waves grew more intense and more frequent across much of the United States. For wildlife, that can mean dwindling water, hotter ground, and less margin for error during nesting season.

Quail are especially vulnerable because they spend so much time on the ground and often raise large broods in open, dry places. A group of 19 chicks is also a reminder that many species produce numerous young, as not all will survive to adulthood.

In that kind of weather, backyard pools, birdbaths, shaded patios, and planted yards can offer temporary relief for thirsty animals when natural conditions become severe.

What can I do?

If you live in a hot area, one of the easiest ways to help wildlife is to offer clean, shallow water in a container animals can use safely. Fresh water in a birdbath, a shallow dish with stones for footing, or a small ground-level source is often more helpful than deep water that animals cannot easily escape.

Native shrubs and other drought-tolerant plants can create cooler, shaded spots for birds and pollinators without requiring much irrigation. Keeping outdoor cats inside and avoiding disturbance near nesting areas can also improve the chances that young birds survive.

Pool owners can make pools safer by adding an exit option, such as a critter ramp or other escape device. During extreme heat, it also helps to check water sources more often because they can evaporate quickly and warm up fast.

No single backyard can solve a regional heat crisis, but small habitat-friendly choices can still make outdoor spaces safer for the animals already trying to live there.

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