Anonymous donor's stunning gift could transform US region: 'Everyone wins'

by Michael Muir
A rewilding project in western Florida received a substantial boost thanks to a big-money donation from an anonymous benefactor. 

The Herald-Tribune reported that an environmental restoration project led by the Sarasota Audubon Society and Big Waters Land Trust celebrated a $1 million donation

Their plan was to convert the Quad Parcels, a 33-acre tract of land owned by Sarasota County, into a suitable habitat for local wildlife. It would act as a buffer zone between Interstate 75 and the Celery Fields, a vital birding hotspot that's home to over 250 bird species. 

The over 400-acre site has served as both a stormwater collection zone and a recreational area. 

It was used for agriculture until it was acquired by the county in 1995, per Sarasota Magazine. The area has frequently been considered for housing developments, but local activists have beaten back several proposals. 

The ambitious project will cost over $5 million to complete, and due to the generosity of the unnamed donor, the funding goal has surpassed the halfway point. 

Work on the southeast parcel began earlier this year, and the benefactor's massive gift ensured the largest portion of the project would be completed in 2025. 

In a press release, Big Waters Land Trust president Christine P. Johnson lauded the donation.

"We are so very thankful to this anonymous donor for their generous philanthropy," she said.

The project exemplifies the importance of community-based conservation efforts, whether through financial support or volunteer work. 

The Sarasota Audubon Society's Director of Special Projects, Jeanne Dubi, emphasized the project's broader impact on wildlife and the local community alike.

"On the southeastern parcel, we are creating woodlands to increase habitat diversity which will attract more and different birds as well as other species," Dubi began. 

"This in turn provides our community with additional opportunities for birding, wildlife viewing, and passive recreation — everyone wins!"

