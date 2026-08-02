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In India, a 10-foot python swallowed a deer, then got stranded beside a water pipeline

In this case, the python survived, and no one was injured, but not every encounter ends that way.

by Curtis Deacon
A large snake lies on the ground surrounded by grass and plants.

Photo Credit: X

Local wildlife officials sprang to action after a giant python in southwestern India was found lying motionless. The 10-foot animal had swallowed an entire deer and was reportedly unable to move. 

What happened?

Residents in a southwestern village in India discovered the huge reptile lying still near the pipeline.

According to The Siasat Daily, the snake was close to 10 feet long, weighed more than 66 pounds, and had reportedly swallowed a whole deer, leaving it unable to move. 

After spotting it, frightened villagers notified the Forest Department, the outlet noted. Reptile specialists then arrived, safely rescued the python, and relocated it to the Muthathi forest region for release.

Why does it matter?

Even when no one is injured, a snake this large showing up next to public infrastructure can rattle residents and create real safety concerns.

The snake appearing this close to a village is a reminder of how close human communities and wildlife habitats are. 

Encounters with wildlife often become more common when human expansion, roads, and other infrastructure fragment natural areas or cut across animal movement routes.

People may feel threatened when a large wild animal appears near homes or utilities, while animals can become stressed, trapped, or injured as they move through developed landscapes.

In this case, the python survived, and no one was injured, but not every encounter ends that way.

Luckily, residents of the village contacted trained professionals who could move and release the snake into a safer, more remote location. That helped protect both the villagers and the animal.

Relocating the python to the Muthathi forest region also gave it a chance to recover in more suitable habitat, away from crowds and infrastructure.

For a predator like this, a safe return to the wild is important not just for its survival but for the broader ecosystem, since pythons play a role in maintaining balance among prey species.

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