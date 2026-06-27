Video shows swollen python pulled from beneath a home in Australia after swallowing family cat

"They don't … distinguish what the animal is; they're just picking up the heat source."

Viewers are reacting to a viral clip from Australia's Sunshine Coast that shows a huge python pulled from beneath a raised house after swallowing a family's pet cat, leaving a large swelling along its body.

While the footage does not show anything gruesome and stands more as educational value to understand the risks associated with raised houses in areas where pythons may be seen, it's worth a warning that it may still be upsetting for children or anyone who's a big cat lover.

What happened?

According to The Nightly, the footage was filmed in Stony Creek. It shows licensed snake catcher Brandon "Giffo" Gifford pulling the python out from under the home, where it had sheltered after the incident.

A snake catcher has removed a carpet python from underneath a house, after it ate a pet cat at Stony Creek, Queensland. #Snake #Animals #StonyCreek #Queensland pic.twitter.com/tcPqSizstb — 7NEWS Queensland (@7NewsBrisbane) January 29, 2026

A pronounced bulge is visible through the middle of the reptile, which appears to measure more than 6 feet long. As he begins to pull it out, Gifford says, "If you're a snake eating a cat, you've got some size to you."

Referring to what the python had eaten, Gifford said the cat was "a massive food item," so the snake likely would not need to hunt again "for another month or so." He also mentioned that it is "obviously a tragedy to lose a pet like that."

Gifford added that snakes are not targeting pets in any personal sense. "They don't … distinguish what the animal is they're just picking up the heat source," he said in the clip.

Why does it matter?

The incident points to a seasonal risk for pet owners in areas where suburban neighborhoods overlap with wildlife habitat.

Stuart McKenzie, owner of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, told the outlet that incidents like this are reported to his team roughly "a dozen a year," even though they are uncommon. Cats are taken more often than dogs because they are more likely to roam farther from home.

These encounters are also shaped in part by human activity. As housing expands into snake habitat and pets spend more time outdoors, there are more opportunities for wildlife and domestic animals to cross paths. Cats may be chasing rodents or birds, while snakes are simply hunting for food and following heat signatures. That can quickly turn a backyard or crawl space into an unexpected conflict zone.

McKenzie said smaller animals, such as guinea pigs, chickens, and other birds, are also common targets, while dogs are more likely to be bitten when they attempt to grab snakes. If a pet may have been bitten, he urged owners to "rush it to the vet," warning that symptoms may not appear immediately and, according to The Nightly, a pet's condition can worsen in a "matter of minutes."

What are people saying?

McKenzie's message was blunt: "People need to take it very seriously." He also cautioned that owners who think cats are only "chasing rats" should remember they are actually "chasing anything that moves."

Gifford described it as natural predator behavior, even when it plays out beneath a family home.

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