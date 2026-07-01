Snake catcher called to bedroom for a python, then spots one of his largest huntsman spiders yet

"This is what some people's nightmares are made of."

A Queensland bedroom call about a python became an unexpected double rescue when the responding snake catcher also found a huge huntsman spider above the bed.

What happened?

After a Queensland resident reported a large snake in the bedroom, Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 arrived at the home and discovered there was more than one animal to deal with.

As UPI reported, a massive huntsman spider was also positioned over the bed.

Footage posted by the snake-catching business shows McKenzie spotting the spider in the room before removing the carpet python with a hook. He then switches to using his hat to catch the spider. The huntsman is released outside, while the snake is relocated to a nearby wooded area.

McKenzie said the huntsman was "one of the largest huntsman spiders he had ever seen."

Why does it matter?

Human homes are increasingly overlapping with wildlife habitats. Animals such as snakes and spiders can end up indoors simply because people are living closer to places where those animals already roam.

Encounters like this can be frightening and potentially risky, making safe, humane removal important. Carpet pythons are nonvenomous, and huntsman spiders, while intimidating, are generally not considered dangerous to humans.

Killing wildlife out of fear can disrupt local ecosystems. Trained relocation, though, helps reduce conflict and allows animals to continue playing their role in the environment.

Everyday choices — from building choices to yard maintenance to leaving doors or windows open — can shape these interactions. As wildlife habitat shrinks or becomes more fragmented, bedroom run-ins like this become more likely.

What are people saying?

The caption of the Facebook post summed up the typical Australian encounter perfectly: "A spider and a snake in the same bedroom… this is what some people's nightmares are made of!"

People had varying opinions in the comments on which creature was worse.

One person wrote, "I don't mind the python, but frankly, the huntsman can have the hat!"

But another replied, "I'm the other way around. I will not willingly go near a snake. Spiders on the other hand I have been picking up and relocating for my children for years."

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