Trapped python in Ontario car engine calmly climbs onto an officer's arm

Officials did not say how this one ended up inside the vehicle.

An unusual rescue unfolded in Mississauga, Ontario, when animal officers were called to help a python stuck in a vehicle's engine compartment.

The encounter ended far more calmly than many might expect, with the reptile reportedly climbing onto an officer's arm during the rescue.

What happened?

On July 13, Mississauga Animal Services responded after a resident first contacted a mechanic about a snake in a vehicle, according to CTV News. The python was lodged in the engine area.

Animal Services said the python was dehydrated and had "a few minor scratches," but was otherwise okay.

In a Facebook post, Mississauga Animal Services said: "After a resident called a mechanic, our team arrived and one officer reached into the engine … To everyone's shock, the python calmly climbed right onto their arm for a safe rescue."

A python is not a typical animal sighting in Ontario, and officials did not say how this one ended up inside the vehicle. The snake is now recovering at the Mississauga Animal Shelter, where it is being cared for.

Why does it matter?

Animals can end up in dangerous situations because of the ways humans transport, house, and interact with them. An engine compartment may seem like a safe, warm hiding place to a creature, but it can quickly become life-threatening.

A frightened or injured snake wedged into a tight mechanical space could put drivers, mechanics, bystanders, and the animal itself at risk if someone tries to rescue it without proper training.

Experts have noted that many tense encounters between people and animals are shaped by human behavior, including habitat disruption and the movement of animals into unfamiliar environments, as noted in this BBC Future report. In this case, the python survived, but many displaced animals are not as fortunate.

What's being done?

After being removed from the vehicle, the python was taken to the local shelter, where Mississauga Animal Services said it is safe and receiving proper care.

Encounters involving exotic animals require steady handling, specialized knowledge, and attention to both public safety and animal welfare.

Attempts to intervene alone can cause injuries and increase stress on the animal. Animal services, a wildlife rescue organization, or another trained professional can help when an unfamiliar animal is trapped in a car, garage, or home.

Secure enclosures, careful transport, and never releasing non-native animals into the environment can help prevent situations like this from happening in the first place.

Mississauga Animal Services said, "Calls like this show how ready our officers are for anything, from pets to exotic animals, all to keep our community safe."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.