18 python hatchlings found around a house in 2 days, and residents fear more nearby

Each of the hatchlings was about 20 inches long, and those that were recovered were handed over to forest officials.

A homeowner in southwest India got a startling surprise after 18 python hatchlings were discovered around a single property in just two days.

The unusually high number of young snakes has raised concerns that more could be hidden in or around the home, prompting the family to request a thorough inspection from wildlife officials.

What happened?

According to The Hindu, the discovery began after the homeowner, Karthik, was alerted by his brother, who spotted two baby snakes beside a canal running alongside the property.

As more of the property and home were checked later that day, additional hatchlings were spotted in different areas, The Hindu noted. About eight were caught at first, although two reportedly made their way back into the water.

The outlet reported that another search the next morning uncovered 10 more hatchlings.

Each of the hatchlings was about 20 inches long, and those that were recovered were handed over to forest officials.

Forest officials told The Hindu that an adult python likely came through the nearby canal, laid eggs near the house foundation, and left before the young snakes emerged.

Because of that possibility, the family is now discussing with officials whether to open parts of the compound wall to look for any snakes that may still be there, The Hindu reported.

Why does it matter?

The discovery has reportedly caused anxiety among nearby residents, especially because children and elderly family members live in the house. While pythons are nonvenomous, finding multiple hatchlings around a home can still be alarming and disruptive.

The situation also highlights how people and wildlife are increasingly sharing the same spaces.

Homes built near canals, drainage paths, and green edges can create unintended overlap with animals looking for shelter or nesting sites.

Incidents like this can often be tied, at least in part, to human activity such as land-use change, habitat fragmentation, and development near natural corridors.

What's being done?

The rescued hatchlings, as reported by The Hindu, are now in the custody of forest officials, who said they will release them into more secluded habitat.

In the short term, officials' immediate focus is on whether any eggs or additional snakes are still hidden on the property.

To answer that, the family and officials are preparing for a more thorough inspection that could involve opening up parts of the compound wall.

That step would be aimed at ruling out a nest or any hatchlings that might have been missed.

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