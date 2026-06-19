Queensland snake catcher drags out massive python already digesting family cat

The video puts on display what many pet owners in the area fear most.

A shocking wildlife video from Queensland is gaining attention after a snake removal ended with the discovery that a python had eaten a family's cat.

The video puts on display what many pet owners in the area fear most.

What happened?

Queensland snake catcher Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers posted the footage after responding to a call that came in just a little too late.

In the clip, his colleague Giffo reaches into the python's hiding spot and pulls the reptile out after it had already consumed a cat.

Bringing the snake into view, Giffo says, "Look at the size of this snake, far out!"

Why does it matter?

The incident highlights the tension that exists between wildlife and domesticated animals. In many parts of Australia, development is pushing farther into natural habitats, meaning snakes, pets, and people are sharing the same spaces.

Yards can attract rodents, which in turn draw predators such as pythons.

It's a clear example of how human expansion can influence animal behavior and raise the odds of encounters that end badly for both pets and wildlife.

Keeping cats indoors or supervised outdoors can help protect them from predators while also reducing pressure on native species. The Cool Down has also explored this topic in other wildlife and outdoor stories.

If you live near snake habitat, having secure outdoor spaces, maintaining your yard consistently, and calling professionals quickly can help keep your pets safe.

What are people saying?

News.com.au referred to the incident as "every pet owner's nightmare."

One commenter empathized with the pet owner: "So horrific what a horrible way to lose your pet. l would never get over it."

"Sad. Love cats and love pythons. Keep your cats inside…" another remarked.

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