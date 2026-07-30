Malaysia DJ's wedding alert reveals giant python curled in a guest's car engine bay

At a wedding in Malaysia, a DJ's announcement went viral after he alerted guests that a massive python was coiled up within someone's vehicle.

What happened?

Instead of a routine parking message, the DJ at the Kuala Lumpur reception called out a car license plate number because a giant python had curled up in the vehicle's engine bay, as the New Straits Times reported.

A security guard at the venue, the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Hotel and Residences, had alerted authorities to the snake's presence, which led the DJ to use the PA system to find the car's owner. The guest was still enjoying the reception.

According to the Times, during the rescue and removal, three employees with the Civil Defence Force lifted the hood and found the large snake barely moving.

A photo and video of the serpent's removal was later posted to Threads. "Terrifying," one commenter wrote in Malay. "Imagine if no one had noticed. You're driving along, and suddenly you're wrestling with a snake."

Residents told the Times that nearby neighborhoods have been regarded as python territory since at least the 1980s, meaning that the snake sighting was less unusual than it may have seemed to wedding guests.

Why does it matter?

Such situations can quickly become dangerous for both people and wildlife. A snake hidden in a car engine bay can injure someone who reaches in without checking first, and the animal could be harmed if a driver starts the vehicle or tries to remove it.

As the BBC has explained, dangerous interactions between humans and wild animals often increase when habitats are altered or more frequently shared. In urban environments, snakes may also be drawn by prey such as rodents or stray animals.

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