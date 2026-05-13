Video shows 130-pound Burmese python guarding nest of 70 eggs: 'The public is advised to remain vigilant'

A massive python discovered near homes in Kajang, Malaysia, is drawing renewed attention after a video showed the animal guarding more than 70 eggs.

The video shows a roughly 59-kilogram, or 130-pound, reticulated python thrashing its body as men in uniforms, later identified as a team from the Civil Defence Force, attempted to pull it from within some brush.

The python was found by the homes of Kg Desa Putra, Kajang, while guarding a massive clutch of eggs.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

Residents were warned to stay alert in the rainy season because wildlife may head for drier shelter closer to homes.

"With the current rainy season, the public is advised to remain vigilant," the footage was captioned. "Especially those living near bushy areas, plantations, or forests."

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

The video prompted a wave of reactions online. "Must be very [fierce]. Her nest with eggs was just nearby," one commenter remarked.

One user questioned, "I am curious what would happen to the snake after it is captured."

Some users also said the clip appeared to be resurfacing from an earlier 2024 incident.

For nearby residents, a nesting snake this large is not just startling; it can also be dangerous.

Large constrictors are especially risky if they feel cornered or are protecting eggs, like the python in the video. Surprise encounters become more likely when heavy rain pushes animals into roadsides, sheds, parked vehicles, and other dry spaces.

The incident also points to a broader conservation challenge: when habitat is disturbed, wildlife and people are pushed into closer contact.

One commenter summed up that frustration bluntly: "Too much deforestation, too much disturbance. Something has to be done."

This is not just about one snake. It is about what happens when extreme weather and shrinking habitat leave both people and wildlife with fewer safe places to go.

For residents, the safest move is preventing these encounters by removing dense foliage that snakes would use as shelter. When encountering a snake, keep a safe distance and avoid disturbing it until wildlife officials can respond.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.