Terrifying video shows massive snake trying to drag man underwater: 'Biggest and strongest python we've ever seen'

A recent encounter with a python was like being inside the Anaconda movie. According to Vice Media, "A six-meter [nearly 20-foot] python lunged from a river in Borneo and dragged a local tour guide underwater."

What's happening?

Heru, an experienced snake handler and tour guide, was leaning down to grab the snake when it pulled him into the water and started coiling around him. It took two other tour guides to wrestle the snake off him. The struggle lasted about a minute before they took pictures. The entire encounter was caught on video.

Mohamad Alisa, who filmed the incident, said, "It was the biggest and strongest python we've ever seen."

He added, "Our principle is not to harm living creatures. Photography is purely for scientific purposes."

The python was released back into the water after they took the photographs.

Why is this snake encounter concerning?

Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated event. Vice Media noted that a 63-year-old farmer was found "dead inside an 8.5-meter [27.9-foot] python after he went missing while tending to livestock" only just a few months before. Additionally, a woman in 2022 was found inside a python.





According to Vice Media, "While pythons typically target animals like wild pigs or monkeys, human attacks have become more frequent as deforestation and development push people deeper into their habitat."

The BBC reported that there are three common situations in which animals attack humans. One is when female animals are protecting their babies or food. Two, when animals seek food in campsites or trash cans, they lose their fear of people. The more animals are around people, the more chances there are for dangerous encounters.

Only 17% of attacks since 1955 in the U.S. have been predatory, when an animal sees a human as prey.

Lastly, attacks occur when animals are provoked by humans, such as when they try to take pictures with them. For example, one Jasper National Park visitor was filming and talking to an elk before it charged at them. A big yelp can be heard at the end of the video posted on social media.

What's being done about wildlife and animal encounters?

While this encounter was instigated by the humans involved, it still highlights a concerning trend of animals and humans interacting in dangerous ways.

One way to minimize human-wildlife encounters is by preserving wildlife habitat. In Barre, Massachusetts, more than 800 acres of land are now protected, known as the Hawes Hill Conservation Corridor. This designation not only protects the wildlife and habitat, but it also secures clean drinking water for residents.

If you want to help preserve these areas, you can donate to conservation projects near you.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.