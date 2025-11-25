Pet owner shares photos after making disturbing midnight discovery in cat's cage: 'She screamed her lungs out'

Being a pet owner comes with a lot of responsibility, like keeping your pets away from wild animals. Some have learned this balance between predator and prey the hard way.

What happened?

In the r/Malaysia subreddit, a Reddit user posted a photo of their kitten after it was attacked by a python while trapped in its cage.

"At 5am she screamed her lungs out [and] woke us up. 1/4 of the python's body [was] already inside her cage. She already went silent when I reached there and I feared the worst," the poster said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They described that they grabbed a metal pipe to hit the python and scare it off, though it stayed nearby and hid behind a few bikes. They had to call local animal control officials to properly capture the snake. Thankfully, the kitten climbed up to the highest point of the cage to evade the python's attacks.

"She was abandoned in the middle of the night, in heavy rain, at the roadside near my house [a] few weeks ago. We took her home and decided to adopt her. She survived that and now she survives this," the poster said.

Why is it concerning?

Any time a beloved pet has a scary encounter with a wild animal, it can be unsettling and traumatic. A lot of domestic cats and dogs are easy prey to hungry wildlife that may be roaming through your neighborhood.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Take precautions to keep your pets safe, and remember that animals like coyotes, snakes, bears, or large birds can be a threat when they're looking for food.

Unfortunately, this risk may increase when humans encroach on and destroy the habitats of wild animals, which takes away their resources and forces them to travel farther into residential areas.

What can I do to help?

When we commit to proactively protecting our environment, we will help protect our communities. Doing things like maintaining your property, planting native plants, and using clean energy alternatives when you can will all contribute to greater biodiversity and thriving natural ecosystems, and ultimately limit dangerous human-wildlife encounters.

Commenters on the Reddit thread were relieved to hear that the cat survived the attack and expressed concern that the large snake had access to it.

"Oh my, I'm so glad she's okay. If you hadn't been there on time, who knows what she'll be next. You are great to react and investigate what happened. And she's smart enough to meow loudly," one user commented.

"What a brave kitty.. thanks for taking care of it," a commenter said.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





