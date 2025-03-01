Locals stunned by gutting scene discovered at beloved hiking spot: 'I hope they figure out who is responsible and make them pay'

"I just wonder why someone would cut them to start with?"

In Washington, visitors of Puyallup Fish Hatchery and lovers of its nearby scenic trail have continued to find nature vandalization affecting their area over the past year, as reported by the News Tribune.

So far, vandals have killed or damaged 10 trees, as reported by Jason Smith, manager of the Puyallup Hatchery, per the News Tribune. Of these trees, some are between 50 and 200 years old and have cost over $6,000 to remove, as well as adding unsafe conditions to the popular hiking spot.

According to a Facebook post by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police on the public safety concern of the issue, "One 200-year-old Douglas fir was cut 3/4 of the way through and left ready to fall."

"People don't think about that," Smith said, per KIRO 7. "If they're out playing around, you know, you get a little wind pick up, and there's anyone on the trail, it would crush somebody and kill them instantly."

The issue of nature vandalization is pressing, as shown by recent examples of the egregious act. Just last June, a group harmed or destroyed more than 50 trees in Newbold Comyn in Warwickshire, England, following over 75 trees being devastated in a South Dublin park last April.

The Puyallup Hatchery, the recent victim of these crimes, is more than just a place plentiful with salmon and trout — the hatchery is deeply committed to public and environmental good. The establishment has an educational center staffed by volunteers on Saturdays and also partners with the local school district to bring in classes of fourth-grade STEM students.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police, the students are taught about fish lifestyle and migration patterns, science lessons, and the "human impact on our environment."

It seems that nature vandals, not just the ones causing harm at Puyallup, could take a lesson out of the fourth-graders' ever more relevant curriculum.

It is difficult to understand the intention behind environmental harm.

One commenter on the News Tribune's article stated, "This is sad, and so senseless. I hope they figure out who is responsible and make them pay for the damages."

Another commented, "I just wonder why someone would cut them to start with? You can't just carry a big tree home with you."

While to some people, ecological respect is second nature, to others, it must be taught. Climate awareness begins with courtesy toward the outdoors. A good rule to follow that most national and state parks advertise is that while you are admiring this remarkable natural world, be sure to leave no trace.

