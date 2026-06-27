Puppy found in Hurricane Helene's hardest-hit area bolts for the woods and still gets a happy ending

"He looks like a wizard who has chosen to take dog form."

Some rescue stories are dramatic from the start, and this one became even more memorable after the dog made a break for the woods.

A Reddit post about a puppy found near one of Hurricane Helene's hardest-hit areas traced his journey from a chaotic beginning to family life.

What happened?

On r/BeforeNAfterAdoption, one dog owner posted photos of a scruffy puppy with oversized ears and explained that his path to family life had been anything but simple.

"He ran away the second we got him home," the poster wrote. "He lived out in the woods behind our house for two days before someone spotted him."

They explained that the puppy had already survived a rough beginning: "This dog was born one week before Hurricane Helene. He was found as a puppy in the hardest-hit area. We got him three months later. Tattoo in ear and all."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



After two days in the woods, the family "trapped him to get him back," the owner wrote, adding, "He's super quick."

The conclusion they shared was a happy one: "As you can see, he's grown well and is very loved and spoiled."

Why does it matter?

Animals displaced by disasters or instability can still adjust to home life after adoption, even if there's a difficult start.

Rescue animals often come with unknown histories, unpredictable behavior, and a need for patience.

In this case, the puppy's early life included a major storm, relocation, and a frantic first few days with his new family. He now appears healthy and secure — and is clearly adored.

Rescuers often emphasize that pets with uncertain beginnings can still become beloved standouts in their families.

What are people saying?

Commenters were smitten with the dog's expressive face and oversized ears.

"HE'S SO PERFECT!" one person wrote, while another said, "What a handsome boy."

Others took a more imaginative approach.

One popular comment read: "He looks like a wizard who has chosen to take dog form. I will take no questions on this firm statement."

"Your dog is a living cartoon character, like wtf?! He's perfect," someone else added.

The owner agreed. In one reply, they wrote, "We're lucky we found him."

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