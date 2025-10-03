Farmers raise concerns after iconic seasonal crop becomes difficult to grow: 'It just didn't work out this year'

More crops, including apples, corn, and even Christmas trees, may be at risk.

Pumpkins are a fall favorite for many families, but this year, some farms are coming up empty.

In Corinth, Maine, one beloved pumpkin farm is sounding the alarm after a summer of unusually dry weather left its fields bare, reported Wabi TV. The problem isn't just local; it's a growing sign of how the changing climate is making farming harder across the country.

What's happening?

Country Pumpkins, a popular u-pick farm in Corinth, suffered a total crop failure this season. Owner Tim Chesley said he planted 40 acres of pumpkins, which was more than usual, to keep up with demand.

Sadly, a long dry spell left his fields almost completely empty.

"This is the worst year by far," Chesley said, per Wabi TV. "It just didn't work out this year."

Rainfall in the area was about half of what it should have been, and without enough water, the pumpkins never had a chance to grow. To keep the fall tradition alive, Chesley bought pumpkins from another county that didn't get hit as hard by drought.

Still, the u-pick experience, a big draw for families, is mostly gone this year.

Why is this concerning?

This isn't just about one farm. Droughts like the one in Corinth are becoming more frequent and more severe as the planet warms. And when crops fail, everyone feels the impact, from the farmers who rely on their harvests to make a living, to families who face higher prices and fewer options at the grocery store.

Pumpkins are just one example.

More crops, including apples, corn, and even Christmas trees, may be at risk. If these patterns continue, food could become less reliable and more expensive, especially for lower-income families.

Behind every crop failure is a community struggling to adapt.

Farms like Country Pumpkins are more than businesses; they're part of local culture and economy. Losing them could mean more than just fewer jack-o'-lanterns.

What can we do to help?

There's no single fix, but supporting local farms is a great place to start.

Visiting, donating, or buying from them, especially during tough seasons, can help keep them going.

On a bigger scale, pushing for climate-smart policies and reducing our carbon impact, through clean energy, smarter food choices, and less waste, can slow down the changes that are putting our farms at risk.

