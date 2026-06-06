Perfectly camouflaged puff adder has the highest bite rate of any snake in southern Africa

"One of the fastest striking-snakes in the entire world."

An Instagram reel is giving viewers a close-up look at one of southern Africa's most deceptively dangerous reptiles: the puff adder.

Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante (@forrest.galante) shared footage of the puff adder snake while gently handling it with an extended pole.

What happened?

Galante posted the reel on May 28.

In the clip, he explains that, unlike some other snakes he works with, the puff adder is not one he would casually handle because it is "one of the fastest-striking snakes in the entire world."

He added that the venomous snake's "perfect, perfect cryptic camouflage" lets it blend in exceptionally well with its natural habitat.

That ability to stay hidden, combined with its strike speed, is why Galante said the puff adder is "responsible for the highest bite rate of any snakes in southern Africa."

Rather than escalating the encounter, Galante backs away and lets the animal move along.

Why does it matter?

Dangerous wildlife encounters are often the result of surprise, not aggression.

A puff adder's camouflage helps protect it from predators and allows it to hunt effectively, but it also means people can step dangerously close to it without realizing.

Human activity can heighten those risks. As people continue expanding into wild spaces, humans and snakes are more likely to cross paths.

That overlap can lead to more bites — and more snakes being killed.

What are people saying?

Commenters were fascinated and unnerved.

"Good call, always good to keep some distance with those bad boys," one person said.

"I came veeeeery close to one of these guys a few weeks back in the South African bush, stunning but gave me a fright in the pitch black," another wrote.

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