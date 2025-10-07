  • Outdoors Outdoors

Rare creatures return to prehistoric home for first time in 10,000 years: 'They are special'

"I always say, 'God, they are beautiful.'"

Wild horses have returned to a Spanish region after a hiatus dating back to prehistory, according to Mongabay.

Nonprofit Rewilding Spain successfully moved 16 Przewalski's horses from Mongolia to the Iberian Peninsula in 2023. Since then, their number has increased to 35, and they've made tremendous progress in reshaping the local landscape.

A major motivation for the effort is combating wildfires. As the Przewalski's horses hadn't been seen in Iberia in 10,000 years, and domestic cattle operations have closed, few grazing animals have been left in the fields. This has created an overgrowth of grasses that feed wildfires. In 2005, the result of this excessive fuel was a fatal wildfire. 

The responsibility for pruning vegetation doesn't lie solely with wild horses. Deer address short grass that the horses don't touch. Rewilding Spain has also reintroduced wild taurus cattle, a relative of the extinct aurochs.

These large animals are able to pare down woody vegetation and disturb soil. In this vein, Rewilding Spain has also reintroduced bison to Portugal.

These species can break up patches of fuel, preventing the spread of wildfires from one area to another and lessening their severity. 

As an added bonus, the horse herd is proving to be an ecotourism draw. This makes for a much-needed economic boost in a region that has had diminishing opportunities. 

The Przewalski's horses roam 57,000 acres in Iberia, but Rewilding Spain hopes to increase that area to 2.1 million acres.

For all the animals' usefulness in keeping ecosystems healthy, herd managers are finding a simpler joy in working with them.

"They are special," Manuel Villa told Mongabay. "For me, every day I go to work is like the first: the same excitement. … I always say, 'God, they are beautiful.' And that's it. Nothing more. I can't say more."

