Homeowner faces massive fine after shocking acts on $30 million property: 'Intentional and willful disregard'

One Katama Bay resident will pay for illegally removing several trees from his multi-million dollar property, despite direction from town authorities not to do so, the Vineyard Gazette reported.

John E. Waldron and his wife, Amanda Waldron, own a $31.6 million property in a protected wetlands area containing several mature cedar trees. However, the rich couple committed major ecological vandalism by removing 20 of them, just to have a better view.

As a result, the commission ordered the couple to submit a restoration plan and pay up to $300 in daily fines for chopping down all but one of the trees in the buffer zone. One commissioner, Geoff Kontje, told the Vineyard Gazette the act was "an intentional and willful disregard for what we required them to do in writing."

The commission first became aware of some disappearing trees during an April visit to the property. Aerial confirmed the couple systematically removed them since building their home in 2022.

The Waldrons ignored the original restoration plan order sent in August, so the commission set a new deadline of Nov. 5 as fines continued to accumulate.

While the couple's lawyer questioned the "historic" classification of the 60-year-old trees, their loss can be immeasurable. As Kontje responded, the trees were part of a buffer zone "to protect the wetlands." Without such tree protection, the area can be more susceptible to erosion, flooding, and pollution. The marine ecosystem may have reduced water quality over time, but some terrestrial wildlife, like squirrels and birds, have suffered immediate loss of habitat.

In other words, killing these mature trees for better views has added to an ongoing problem. Per the U.S Fish & Wildlife Service, vegetated wetland conservation and restoration are critical to mitigating the changing climate and biodiversity threats. Between 2009 and 2019, 670,000 acres of wetlands disappeared in the United States.

Additionally, losing so many trees in one area reduces the oxygen, carbon absorption, cooling vapors, and shade that help offset the often unpredictable climate overheating.

One commenter expressed, "At least make the fines retroactive to when the trees were cut down."

Another noted: "These established cedar trees served to hold the soil as tides rose with climate change. The homeowners' action affects the entire neighborhood and sets a dangerous precedent for our fragile island."

Protecting trees and ecological responsibility can start with talking about climate with family and friends.

