New Michigan landowner wants to pull every invasive bloom, but worries about unintended consequences

"My long-term goal is to restore the property to peak ecological health."

A Michigan property owner is drawing attention online after posing a dilemma: When most of the flowers in a yard are non-native, is it better to clear them out immediately or replace them more gradually so pollinators still have something to use?

What happened?

On Reddit, the permaculture enthusiast described a long-term effort to improve biodiversity and habitat on their property.

The poster staged the hypothetical by saying, "I have 2.5 acres in Northern Michigan. My long-term goal is to restore the property to peak ecological health."

They then added that, "At the moment, nearly everything flowering on my property is non-native (garlic mustard, spotted knapweed, Hoary Alyssum, bladder campion, and many others). My thinking is that if I just pull all of it now, it would negatively impact the pollinators until I have alternative flower plants… Does that sound right?"

Instead, the OP posed an alternate strategy.

"I was thinking that over time I can start planting natives and as I have flowering plants that are filling similar time slots, I can start pulling the non-natives more aggressively," they said.

They also asked about a separate issue after finding spittlebug foam on certain plants, writing: "I figure these are going to grow up to be birdfood so I left them for now. Is that the right idea?"

What did people say?

The responses were mostly supportive, with one commenter writing: "Hey, it sounds like you're on the right path here. I've been slowly transitioning my land in a similar way."

That commenter also pointed the landowner toward outside resources, adding: "Contact your local resource conservation district, and see if there is any potential funding opportunity for this work. You might be surprised by how many resources are available."

Another theme in the replies was to work in stages rather than all at once. As one commenter put it, "I feel like it can be easier to do things in pieces by removing the weeds and replanting in a small area, then grow the area over time."

When another user questioned what the original poster's end goal was, they responded: "My main outcome is restoring the property to peak ecological health measured by biodiversity (lots of plant, bird + insect species) and supporting native species."

Why does it matter?

Native plants typically do a much better job of supporting local pollinators and wildlife, but replacing invasive or aggressive non-native species is often a gradual process rather than a one-day cleanup.

More homeowners across the country are exploring alternatives to traditional lawns. Installing a native-plant lawn can save money and time on maintenance, reduce the need for mowing and chemicals, and lower water bills.

Options include planting native plants, clover, or buffalo grass, or xeriscaping. Even a partial lawn replacement can provide many of those benefits while creating better habitat for the critters that support our food system.

Phased restoration can also be more practical than overhauling everything at once, especially when balancing aesthetics, cost, and ecology.

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