Community mourns loss of national park icon following disturbing discovery: 'Showed the traits ... [of] a future leader'

Officials believe a prominent wolf was illegally killed near Yellowstone National Park, and the incident has led Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to launch a poaching investigation.

What's happening?

As Smithsonian Magazine reported, the wolf killing allegedly occurred just north of Yellowstone on Dec. 25.

Park officials received notification from the wolf's collar after it had been cut off and left in the woods. Although wolf hunting is legal in some areas, the incident site was within Montana's wolf management area, which is closed to hunting.

Wildlife advocates have reported the missing wolf as a female known as 1478F. She was a member of a frequently viewed wolf pack and was known for her superb hunting and leadership skills.

Wolves of the Rockies wrote in a Facebook post that she "showed the traits biologists look for in a future leader."

Why are illegal wolf killings a problem?

Tracking data showed that 1478F was a unique wolf whom packmates relied on for hunting and survival. Her presumed killing has also highlighted the broader issue of wolf hunting in America.

Wolves and other predators play essential ecological roles in keeping prey populations in check. In and around Yellowstone, wolves help control the elk population, which benefits other native animals and plants.

Until the mid-1900s, wolves were exterminated in Yellowstone National Park. Since then, scientists and advocates have worked together to reintroduce wolves to the area. This move remains controversial among conservationists, farmers, ranchers, and the general public.

Federal agencies in the United States have authorized the killing of wolves in other regions, including Arizona. However, wolf reintroduction efforts have helped balance healthy ecosystems and delivered long-term ecological benefits.

What's being done to protect wolves?

If you are concerned about wolves, consider learning more about nonprofit animal groups such as the Large Carnivore Fund and Wolves of the Rockies. These organizations helped raise awareness and award money for any information available about the suspected poaching of 1478F.

If you notice any suspicious behavior around wildlife in parks you visit or on nearby land, report what you see to local authorities.

Consider taking local action by volunteering your time or donating money to conservation groups working to protect wolves and other critical species.

Fortunately, many wolf protection and reintroduction efforts are underway in states such as North Carolina and Colorado, as well as in other areas where wolves live.

