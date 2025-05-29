Veterinarians make disturbing discovery after analyzing elephant's cause of death: 'This is so sad'

An elephant died in Tamil Nadu, India, after scavenging at a trash heap.

What's happening?

Veterinarians who tried to save the animal found plastic bags and aluminum foil in its intestines during a necropsy, the Hindu reported. The trash included single-use bags and polythene snack packaging.

The elephant, which was 12-15 months pregnant and accompanied by a calf, was seen near Bharathiar University in Coimbatore. After it collapsed, a Forest Department team tried to save it, providing hydrotherapy, fluids, and other treatment for three days.

Officials attributed the creature's death to multi-organ failure caused by septicemia. They noted its heart and liver were unhealthy.

"This is so sad," one X user said.

"Heartbreaking," someone else wrote. "Ban single-use plastic bags. Bring in strict fines for those who break the rules. We also need to run strong public campaigns on how plastic harms animals, marine life, spoils beaches, and affects our health."

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Why is this important?

The improper disposal of plastic and other waste causes the deaths of countless beings every year. It also pollutes the environment and affects humans in a number of ways, as people rely on nature's biodiversity for food as well as stable climate systems.

The Asian elephant is one of the largest land mammals in the world. They are highly intelligent, socially adept, and endangered. The three subspecies may number less than 50,000 individuals, as human development for communities, infrastructure, and agriculture limit wildlife habitat around the world.

This increases encounters between wild animals and humans, leading to dangerous situations for all involved.

What's being done about elephants' eating trash?

The dump where the elephant is thought to have consumed garbage is near a forest, per the Hindu. It was cleared and fenced off, as the news outlet's reporting led to a remediation effort.

You can take similar steps to protect wildlife and clean up your community. Use less plastic by ditching single-use bags, water bottles, food containers, and more for reusable alternatives.

Contact local authorities about illegal dumping, and organize litter pickups by spreading word among family and friends.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



