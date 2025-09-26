Doctors make horrifying discovery inside pregnant cow's stomach during surgery: 'Unnatural'

The cow is just one example of a much bigger problem.

A pregnant cow consumed garbage and became very ill, according to The Tribune in India.

As Dr. Nishant Ranaut of the local Zonal Veterinary Hospital explained, "The cow had stopped eating and drinking water for the last four to five days. During the initial examination, the doctors suspected the presence of unnatural objects in her stomach." They eventually operated and found 41 metal nails alongside 28 kilograms of plastic.

What's happening?

Apparently, the cow got into someone's trash and accidentally ingested it. Fortunately, the cow's owners were able to get her to the hospital, where surgeons successfully performed the complex surgery. The cow was monitored for several days afterward to ensure she was healing and eating normally again.

Why is plastic and metal pollution important?

The cow is just one example of a much bigger problem. Failing to dispose of plastic or metal waste can lead to several issues. Dr. Virendra Patial, the deputy director of the Animal Husbandry Department, said, "People should dispose of garbage properly so that the protection of both animals and the environment can be ensured."

The Environmental Protection Agency agrees, noting that plastic pollution can cause carcinogens and microplastics to accumulate in the human body, which can lead to serious health issues. Furthermore, according to the U.N. Environment Programme, pollution can have a negative impact on various natural habitats and processes. This is detrimental to the planet and to all lifeforms that call it home.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

One easy way to limit the amount of pollution is to use less plastic. Scientists are continually coming up with new ideas, such as edible wrapping for fruit and innovative ways to repurpose old plastic.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

It takes time, but individual efforts add up to help mitigate plastic pollution and help animals like this cow avoid injury, illness, and surgery.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.