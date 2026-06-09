Praying mantis grips a small snake and wrestles its jaws open in wild video

The result looks less like a random backyard scuffle and more like a tiny, intensely focused ambush caught on camera.

A Reddit wildlife clip is drawing attention for showing a praying mantis locked onto a small snake, with the reptile's mouth appearing to be forced open.

What happened?

The short video has picked up roughly 9,200 upvotes on Reddit in a post titled "A mantis fighting a snake."

The footage captures a mantis holding onto the snake's head and upper body as the two appear to struggle, while the snake's mouth stays open. The scene feels striking on first watch: a thin green insect facing off with a reptile and not immediately letting go.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

Instead of fleeing, it stays latched on, using its spined front legs the way mantises use them on other prey — to grip, pin, and control. The result looks less like a random backyard scuffle and more like a tiny, intensely focused ambush caught on camera.

Why does it matter?

Praying mantises are not delicate garden ornaments. Some larger species are formidable predators, capable of taking down surprisingly large prey.

Wildlife encounters like this can become more common in places reshaped by people — gardens, patios, roadsides, and fragmented habitats where species are pushed into closer quarters.

Even small outdoor spaces can host intense predator-prey interactions. The creatures showing up in our yards are often responding to environmental conditions people have helped create.

What are people saying?

The original poster kept it simple with the caption, "A mantis fighting a snake," but commenters quickly supplied more context.

Some noted that giant Asian mantises "do prey on small snakes, lizards and birds," while another grim comment explained they "will decapitate prey head-first." One referenced a video compilation showing that while this footage is rare, it is far from unprecedented.

Others took a lighter approach, filling the thread with Kung Fu Panda jokes as they watched the insect overpower its would-be rival like a tiny martial arts master.

However, the one common theme in the thread was that everyone wondered who won the fight, since the video ended with the two predators locked in a stalemate. One person jokingly suggested the epic battle is still ongoing, "Some say they're still fighting."

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