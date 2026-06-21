Leopard keeps testing a shield wall of quills as porcupine parents protect their babies

"Imagine going to a buffet, but there was barbed wire covering all the food stations."

A video is gaining traction online after it captured two adult porcupines shielding their young from a leopard. The footage shows them moving as a unit with quills outward, turning the encounter into a striking display of family defense.

What happened?

The footage, posted to Reddit, shows the adults backing toward the leopard while keeping their quills pointed at it, with the babies staying sheltered between them.

(Click here if the embedded video fails to load.)

As the clip continues, the babies huddle together in the center while the adults retreat inch by inch. The leopard pauses, circles, and probes for another opening, but each approach brings it face-to-face with quills instead of unprotected young.

The porcupines move with steady purpose for the entire encounter. Each time the leopard shifts position, the adults turn with it and keep the more vulnerable young covered.

Ultimately, after over two minutes of attacking, the leopard retreats, a win for the porcupines who will go on to raise another generation.

Why does it matter?

This clip illustrates the unique ways animals have evolved to defend themselves and their young from advanced and fast-moving predators. By staying close and adjusting in sync, the adults make it much more difficult for the leopard to separate one animal from the group or find a clear route to the babies.

Leopards do hunt porcupines, but this video highlights that the smaller animals are not defenseless against the big cats.

Commenters offered their thoughts regarding the encounter.

"Looks like a young leopard, hunting on its own without food from mom," one user wrote. "The porcupines did a great job defending their offspring."

"The teamwork of the porcupines is amazing," another added.

"Imagine going to a buffet, but there was barbed wire covering all the food stations," another joked.

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