After 12 hours trapped in Illinois floodwaters, 20-year-old pony Troy is finally home

Firefighters found him standing chest-high in the water, several hundred feet from where the creek normally runs.

A 20-year-old pony spent nearly 12 hours trapped in deep Illinois floodwaters. This week, he finally made it back to his barn.

Troy's dramatic overnight rescue ended in an emotional homecoming for the people who helped save him. Days of veterinary care came next.

What happened?

Wednesday marked Troy's return to a barn outside Marengo, Ill. Floodwaters had swept away the Marengo-area Pony of the Americas on Friday night, and rescuers worked into Saturday to bring him out, the Northwest Herald reported. Troy recovered at Kendall Road Equine Hospital before heading home.

More than 40 people took part in the rescue, including local fire crews and veterinarian Nicky Wessel, the Northwest Herald said.

Heavy rain had turned Boone Creek, normally just a few feet deep, into water about 15 feet deep. Rescuers had no way to walk Troy out, so the operation stretched on for nearly 12 hours.

Why does it matter?

A creek that's easy to manage turned life-threatening within hours. The danger caught Troy far from safety: firefighters found him standing chest-high in the water, several hundred feet from where the creek normally runs.

Troy's homecoming ended with an embrace from his owner as he stepped off the trailer.

What's being done?

A farmhand named Trent Hinkle spotted Troy in the floodwaters first. Once rescuers realized the pony couldn't get out on his own, emergency crews were called in.

What followed was a coordinated community effort involving firefighters, veterinary support, and dozens of volunteers who waded into the fast-moving current to reach him.

Ashley Beaulieu, Troy's owner's daughter, told the Northwest Herald that Hinkle saw the pony trying to get himself out of the water. He realized Troy needed help and called 911. That touched off a broader rescue effort that led to the pony's eventual safe return.

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