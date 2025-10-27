  • Outdoors Outdoors

Students create impressive legacy with project to transform school campus: 'You're the ones making it happen'

"Our goal was to give back to the community that got us where we are today."

by Katie Lowe
Former students at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute were granted more than $2,000 for their proposal through the Youth Climate Action Fund and the City of Guelph, to create a new pollinator garden.

Photo Credit: iStock

In Guelph, Ontario, a group of passionate young changemakers is proving that age is just a number when it comes to creating a lasting environmental legacy, GuelphMercury.com reports.

Through the Youth Climate Action Fund, students at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute (GCVI) recently broke ground on a new pollinator garden.

"Two former students at the school, who graduated in 2023 and are now pursuing post-secondary education, were granted more than $2,000 for their proposal through the Youth Climate Action Fund and the City of Guelph," the outlet reported.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to empower young people to take local climate action.  Around 20 volunteers attended to uproot plants by a basketball court and to place and fill planters with native species.

Funded through Bloomberg Philanthropies, the program supports youth-led sustainability projects that address climate change at the community level, providing up to $7,000 to help them succeed. 

City officials emphasized that hands-on involvement shows the powerful role young people can play in shaping their communities. 

"You're the ones making it happen, and you're making a big positive difference in our community," Mayor Cam Guthrie said to the students.

"People want to feel empowered," Member of Parliament Dominique O'Rourke said. "When they see you doing this, they might think, hey, I could do this too."

Beyond the ecological benefits for local pollinators, the garden will continue to give back. 

Teachers can integrate it into science and art curricula, making climate education tangible. For the students, the project means literally getting their hands dirty to get involved. In an increasingly digital world, this hands-on work is even more valuable.

"It got us really thinking about the environment and how we as youth can make an impact," said Anshul Shah, one of the organizers. "Our goal was to give back to the community that got us where we are today."

The pollinator garden is just one of several student-led projects emerging from the Youth Climate Action Fund, which range from waste-reduction programs to tree-planting initiatives. 

Together, these efforts highlight how youth leadership can inspire entire communities to take meaningful steps toward a healthier planet.

