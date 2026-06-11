Body-cam footage shows Maryland officer and Good Samaritans stopping I-95 to guide a goose family to safety

"A great example of our community looking out for all who share the road, even the ones with wings!"

Body-cam video showed an unusual moment on Interstate 95 in Maryland: a police officer and a group of bystanders briefly halted traffic to move a family of geese out of harm's way.

What happened?

According to Outdoors, the Aberdeen Police Department posted footage of the incident, which took place on I-95 near mile marker 77.5 in Maryland. The video shows two adult Canada geese with several goslings gathered near the highway barrier while traffic slowly moves past them.

Officer Buettner and several Good Samaritans are seen working together to slow cars and guide the geese toward the side of the freeway and into nearby brush, allowing the birds to leave the roadway safely.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife encounters on highways can quickly become serious hazards for both animals and drivers. A family of geese moving unpredictably through fast-moving traffic could easily cause a crash, particularly if drivers suddenly swerve.

By stepping in, the officer and bystanders reduced the immediate risk to the birds while also helping prevent a potentially dangerous situation for everyone else on the road.

What are people saying?

In its Facebook post, the Aberdeen Police Department wrote: "Officer Buettner and several good samaritans teamed up this morning on I-95 near mile marker 77.5 to help a family of geese safely navigate their way off the highway."

The post continued, "Thanks to their quick thinking and teamwork, the family was safely guided away from danger."

It also called the moment "a great example of our community looking out for all who share the road, even the ones with wings!"

Commenters were glad the geese were safely escorted out of harm's way.

"Aww this is the cutest!! Thank you, Officer!" one person wrote.

Another added, "Thank you for your assistance to help this little family to safety!"

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