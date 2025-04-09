Scientists uncover surprising evidence after studying ancient polar bears: 'Skeletal elements'

Polar bears interacted with humans during the Neoglacial period, about 4,700 to 2,500 years ago.

People have become accustomed to watching documentaries about polar bears, but thousands of years ago, humans started coming in contact with them for the first time.

A new study published in Nature showed how a changing climate led polar bears to interact with humans during the Neoglacial period, about 4,700 to 2,500 years ago. It was a time when the planet was cooling, and the glaciers were growing.

What's happening?

Scientists said they could not confidently differentiate between polar bears and brown bears, which are hard to tell apart from fossil records because of many similarities, and said they suspected there was a mix of the two bears at the time in the areas studied.

Archaeological records show them on the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. The study specifically looked at remains in Margaret Bay and Amaknak Bridge.

The study aimed to identify the polar bear's range during the Neoglacial period. It showed that the bears used expanding ice to get to new habitats. They ventured into Unalaska Bay, which was home to the Unangax̂ people.

According to Nature, "Based on the mortality profile, cut marks, and skeletal elements present, ancestral Unangax̂ harvested both polar and brown bears locally during the Neoglacial phase."

The bears were harvested for their skins and their meat.

The paper said further research is needed to understand "bear behavior, habitat requirements, response to changing climate, and how they are hunted and used are dependent on species identification."

Why is the harvesting of bears in the Neoglacial period notable?

The planet is yet again faced with a changing climate. Animals are once again migrating to new habitats. According to the World Economic Forum, "over half of all species [are] on the move."

The rising temperatures are also "forcing people and wildlife to share increasingly crowded spaces," per the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

While humans have hunted for thousands of years, Environment Co. said that if hunting goes unchecked, it can make animals endangered. If it's a predator that's removed, other animals' numbers could dwindle, too. It could even take out animals that are vital for pollination.

Biodiversity is essential for humans because, as The Royal Society explained, a healthy ecosystem cannot exist without a wide range of species. The air humans breathe and the food they eat require a healthy ecosystem.

What's being done about polar bear migration?

Once again, in recent years, humans and polar bears are encountering each other more often. Luckily, scientists are using tracking devices to help keep the bears and tourists safe. These monitors will also help researchers understand their changing behavior in the face of losing their habitats due to rising temperatures.

You can help these research projects by donating to environmental causes doing this vital work.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.