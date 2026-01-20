Livestream camera at US national park captures tourists' incredibly disturbing behavior: 'Deliberate'

Rangers are seeking the public's help.

A livestream camera recorded two people throwing stones at a seal on a California beach, reported The Sacramento Bee.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 6 at Point Reyes National Seashore. Park rangers said multiple stones made contact with the protected animal.

The pair caught on video includes a dark-haired woman in a white cap and multicolored jacket, and a man sporting a yellow-trimmed coat while holding photography equipment.

Rangers are seeking the public's help. Tips can be submitted to the National Park Service at 888-653-0009.

Northern elephant seals hold federal protection as marine mammals. These massive creatures rank among the largest seals in the world, with adult males tipping the scales at over two tons and growing up to 13 feet long. They cover thousands of miles through Pacific waters each year.

Point Reyes spans 70,000 acres of Marin County coastline, located northwest of San Francisco. The park provides habitat for dozens of at-risk species.

Incidents like this one reflect the tension between public access to natural spaces and the safety of the animals living there. When visitors approach or disturb wildlife, it disrupts their natural behavior and can cause physical harm.

Northern elephant seals gather on California beaches during breeding and molting seasons. Crowds of tourists often flock to these sites, and close encounters can stress the animals or provoke defensive reactions. In some cases, wildlife that injures a person may be euthanized, making human restraint a matter of life and death for the animals.

Keeping your distance from seals and other marine mammals protects both you and them. If you spot wildlife at the beach, either locally or on vacation, observe quietly from afar and never throw objects or attempt to touch the animals.

"The footage shows deliberate throwing actions by both individuals, with multiple rocks striking the elephant seal," rangers stated in a news release.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.