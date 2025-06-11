Officials stunned after making grotesque discovery in national park: 'The whole thing starts to unravel'

"Each player in an ecosystem fulfills its niche."

The discovery of two elephant carcasses at a national park in India revealed what police suspect to be an alleged poaching network.

What's happening?

The elephant remains were found at Manas National Park near the India-Bhutan border on May 2, per The Times of India. Officials said the elephants had been dead for almost 10 days before they were discovered.

Assam Police said the poachers hid in the forest for days before killing the animals. So far, they have arrested nine people in connection with the so-called poaching network.

The Times of India reported that, in addition to weapons, authorities also discovered elephant tusks and bear claws during their operation. Police said there is likely an international connection involved since animal parts are smuggled outside the country frequently.

Why is putting an end to poaching important?

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, poaching is a wildlife crime that involves "illegal hunting or capture of animals that are not one's own." It is one of the biggest threats to animals worldwide. While some animals are killed for parts, other species become a part of the exotic pet trade.

Poaching can push vulnerable species closer to extinction, like the critically endangered African forest elephant. About 20,000 African elephants are killed for their ivory tusks each year, per the IFAW. Poachers have also targeted rhinos, tigers, otters, and many other wild animals.

Global biodiversity is also at risk due to poaching. Biodiversity is critical to maintaining healthy ecosystems, per the Natural Resources Defense Council. Plant and animal species depend on each other for food, shelter, and other resources they need to survive.

"Each player in an ecosystem fulfills its niche," NRDC Forest Conservation Expert Jennifer Skene said. "Once you start losing species that were playing specific ecological roles, the whole thing starts to unravel."

What's being done to end poaching?

Organizations like the World Wildlife Fund and IFAW have worked to raise awareness of wildlife and biodiversity while also providing support for wildlife rangers. Both organizations said government regulations are vital to putting an end to poaching.

Officials around the world have taken different approaches to curb poaching. Authorities in Bangladesh used drones to monitor poaching hotspots. Meanwhile, scientists in South Africa injected non-toxic radioactive isotopes into the horns of rhinos to save the animals from being killed.

