Officials issue warning after dangerous behavior at popular temple site is caught on film: 'Poses a serious threat'

Plastic waste and food leftovers that litter a popular temple in the state of Telangana in India are putting at risk the hundreds of bird species, including rare migrants, that flock to this biodiversity hotspot, Telangana Today reported.

What's happening?

The Umamaheshwaram temple area, where 262 bird species have been recorded, has become overrun with trash as visitor numbers skyrocket, the news outlet detailed. Photographers have caught birds such as the green imperial pigeon, rufous treepie, and painted spurfowl picking through plastic debris and munching on discarded food.

"The presence of discarded food alters their feeding behaviour, potentially impacting their diet and overall health," Telangana Today said, summarizing the observations of an experienced birder. "Moreover, plastic waste poses a serious threat, as birds may accidentally ingest small plastic fragments or become entangled in discarded material."

The temple, in the Rangapur area of Nagarkurnool District, has experienced a visitor boom since 2020, when the government installed new lighting and made other improvements, per the report.

Why is plastic waste at temple sites concerning?

When birds eat human leftovers, it may hurt their natural diet and make them dependent on unreliable food sources. Plastic pieces that resemble food are especially dangerous, as they can cause internal injuries, block digestive tracts, or lead to starvation.

This is especially worrisome at Umamaheshwaram, which hosts remarkable species, including the thick-billed green pigeon, black eagle, black baza, and spot-bellied eagle owl. Nine owl species call this forest home, and many rare migratory birds visit seasonally, as the article detailed.

As more people visit previously remote locations, their environmental footprint grows unless it's carefully managed. When sacred spaces become polluted, both spiritual value and ecological health suffer. The birds that make Umamaheshwaram special could disappear if the trash trend continues.

What's being done about plastic waste at temple sites?

The Forest Department is taking action by scheduling a meeting with temple authorities to create a plastic-free plan for the premises.

Similar projects at public gathering spaces have successfully curbed littering through better trash management, visitor education, and providing alternatives to single-use items. Some areas have banned plastic bags and containers, encouraging visitors to use reusable or biodegradable options.

You can help by carrying a reusable water bottle and containers when you visit temples and other popular places. Pack out all your trash, especially food waste, to keep these spaces clean and safe for wildlife.

