Scientists use satellites to discover 'footprints' of hidden danger lurking in cities — here's what's happening

A team of researchers has developed a method to utilize satellite imagery to monitor plastic pollution in cities.

It hopes this data will inform municipalities on how to improve their urban waste management systems.

As Universe Today reported via Phys.org, scientists led by Elena Aguilar of San Diego State University found that plastic materials possess unique identifying characteristics. By viewing plastic trash with specialized infrared light sensors, they observed how plastic reflects infrared light in distinct patterns.

The researchers used the WorldView-3 satellite, which orbits high above Earth, and published their findings in the journal Environmental Monitoring and Assessment. The satellite was able to detect the "footprints" of plastic pollution with a precision of within four meters.

This discovery is significant because it could help track urban trash in places where ground surveys are challenging or dangerous to perform. The researchers combined satellite image analysis with laboratory analysis of plastic samples and walking surveys to reach their conclusions along the United States-Mexico border.

In this and other studies, satellite imagery has proved to be an impressive tool for tracking plastics and helping us understand how best to tackle the global plastic problem. Powerful, versatile satellites can also help monitor air pollution and the biodiversity of coral reefs.

However, this particular study stands out for its use of technology to reveal data on development patterns, housing quality, and the effectiveness of waste management practices. The researchers drew connections among high levels of plastic waste and socioeconomic issues as well as poor infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the team suggested conducting additional studies to test its method using even higher-resolution images and other cities. If cities can promptly respond to plastic pollution hotspots, they can better monitor those areas and implement more effective cleanup plans.

You can do your part to limit plastic pollution where you live by knowing your recycling options and talking with others about critical climate issues such as microplastic exposure.

It's also helpful to use less plastic in your daily life by bringing reusable bags and containers with you to stores and restaurants. Reducing the amount of plastic in our homes and the environment will lead to a healthier, more sustainable planet now and in the future.

