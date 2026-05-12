  • Outdoors Outdoors

Worse than soot, scientists concerned over invisible plastics floating in our air

The harm may not stop at contamination.

by Collin Bell
Colorful pieces of plastic debris float, illuminated by soft light.

Photo Credit: iStock

Plastic pollution may be harming the planet in yet another way. New research suggests that tiny colored plastic particles floating in the atmosphere can absorb far more sunlight than scientists previously realized, potentially adding to human-driven global warming

The findings of a study published in Nature Climate Change earlier this month indicate that airborne microplastics and nanoplastics — especially colored particles — may create a measurable warming effect.

According to the Washington Post, researchers found that the tiny plastic pieces may be contributing nearly one-sixth of the warming that black carbon — or soot — causes.

Color turned out to be a significant factor. While white particles were found to mostly scatter light, darker-colored plastics were found to absorb far more sunlight, almost 75 times as much as uncolored plastics.

Microplastics have already been found in drinking water, marine animals, human bodies, and Antarctic snow. This new research suggests the harm may not stop at contamination — long the primary focus of microplastics concerns. 

Uncovering that the material may also be adding to rising global temperatures will be of particular note for communities already dealing with stronger heat waves, higher electricity bills, and climate-linked disasters. Even relatively small amounts of additional warming can make it harder to protect public health, keep food and water systems stable, and sustain safer neighborhoods.

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One immediate takeaway is that scientists may now be able to improve climate models by accounting for the color and optical behavior of airborne plastics. Better data can also help policymakers and industry leaders factor in plastic pollution as not only a waste and health issue, but also a climate and safety issue.

The findings strengthen the case for reducing plastic at the source by capping production globally, cutting back on unnecessary packaging, strengthening waste collection systems, and limiting pollution from products that shed synthetic fibers.

On an individual level, the goal is to cut exposure and waste where practical — not to solve the crisis alone. Using reusable containers, buying fewer single-use plastics, and being thoughtful about synthetic clothing purchases can help reduce future microplastic shedding.

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