Veterinarians make troubling discovering in cow's stomach while performing autopsy: 'It accumulates'

A cow in India was killed by a speeding vehicle, but officials found a shocking amount of plastic particles in its stomach during the post-mortem.

What's happening?

According to Mathrubhumi, the cow was struck by the vehicle in Thirupuvanam in early November. During the autopsy, over 22 pounds of plastic waste were discovered inside the animal's stomach, raising alarms about plastic pollution.

Why was the post-mortem so concerning?

Plastic pollution is a growing problem. Plastic takes centuries to break down fully, so the small particles wind up polluting the environment.

For example, plastic straws take 200 years to disintegrate, according to the World Wildlife Fund. The particles can be inhaled or ingested and will build up in the body, impacting humans and wildlife.

One analysis estimated that a single sea turtle contains an average of 10 ping-pong balls worth of plastic in them. Aquatic animals are particularly at risk, but even land animals that reside near humans, such as cows, are in danger.

Mathrubhumi reported that officials recommend keeping cattle in shelters rather than letting them roam freely. When they graze out in the open, they're likely to find and eat small plastic waste. The particles find their way into drinking water, soil, and even float in the air.





However, avoiding these tiny plastic particles entirely is nearly impossible. The disturbing amount of plastic in this one cow is a wake-up call for just how dire the plastic pollution problem has become.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

In this case, officials in India monitor cattle for plastic accumulation and tell owners to keep them away from open spaces where plastic waste is abundant.

"Since cows tend to eat plastics while grazing in open areas it accumulates in their stomach," said an official, per Mathrubhumi. "The department conducts health camps for the safety of animals if there is any huge recovery of plastics."

But everyone can help. Reducing your plastic consumption, finding alternatives to plastic, and recycling properly can mitigate plastic pollution. The best way to keep everyone healthy is to make plastic a thing of the past.

