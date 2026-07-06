Philadelphia will plant 1,500 trees in Kensington, turning a vacant lot into a dense forest

"The big vision is that this is the first of many such projects. Kensington is not the only neighborhood that is lacking safe green community space."

Philadelphia is set to gain a vibrant new green space as a restoration project brings 1,500 trees to one neighborhood.

The project aims to bring shade, wildlife habitat, and paid opportunities to the Kensington neighborhood.

What's happening?

According to local outlet WHYY, Rewilding Philadelphia — a project led by artist Pete Angevine alongside several Philadelphia conservation groups — aims to remake 2717 Jasper St. as a thickly planted urban habitat.

The plan relies on the Miyawaki Method, designed to produce rapid and dense forest growth.

WHYY reported that the proposed project won a spring grant from the William Penn Foundation. The initiative was also recently highlighted at ArtPhilly's "What Now: Salonish" event.

The site for Rewilding is a former industrial parcel roughly the size of a dozen rowhouse lots. It is also intended to include space for outdoor classrooms, picnic tables, and a stage, according to the outlet.

"Kensington is a place where there are layers and intersecting environmental justice issues and economic justice issues," Angevine told WHYY. "We are creating paid opportunities for neighbors."

The project will also include a Gun Violence Memorial Sculpture made from disassembled weapons collected during 2024 gun buyback events, along with artist-in-residence work led by sculptor Pedro Ospina.

Why is this important?

According to WHYY, environmental justice mapping developed by Drexel University's Academy of Natural Sciences ranks Kensington among Philadelphia's neighborhoods most in need of access to public green space.

Trees and community parks can help reduce urban heat, support pollinators and birds, provide gathering areas, and offer educational opportunities for residents of all ages.

The need is especially urgent in a neighborhood where biodiversity near the site has remained relatively low.

What's being done?

Greener blocks can also strengthen public safety. WHYY reported that the Philadelphia Department of Public Health says investments in clean-and-green spaces are linked to reductions in violent crime.

The need for such investment can be heightened in neighborhoods historically impacted by structural racism and inequitable access.

"The big vision is that this is the first of many such projects," Angevine told WHYY. "Kensington is not the only neighborhood that is lacking safe green community space."

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