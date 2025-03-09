Authorities adopt radical method to prevent rare species from disappearing: '[This will] play a crucial role'

The department has devoted more than $1 million to the initiative in Tamil Nadu.

A state in India is protecting plants and trees on the brink of extinction with a chill approach — literally.

The Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Department called for the storage of native plant seeds in cryogenic facilities at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in an effort to save rare, endangered, and threatened plant species, DT Next reported.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, plant cryopreservation is the process of cooling and storing vegetative parts in liquid nitrogen. It provides safe conservation of plant biodiversity without the risk of genetic modifications.

The department behind the plant cryopreservation stated that native plant storage will "play a crucial role in conserving and managing the genetic resources of forest tree species in the state." The department has devoted more than $1 million to the initiative in Tamil Nadu.

The Red Data Book — which keeps track of rare, endangered, and threatened species — names 140 vulnerable species in Tamil Nadu. For the initiative, 100 grams of plant seeds from those plants will be gathered from five different locations and stored at the cryogenic facilities. Other propagation materials, such as dormant buds, will also be preserved long-term.

Certain facilities in the United States are also investing in cryogenic seed banks, such as the Atlanta Botanical Garden. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, more than 1,300 plants and animals in the United States are listed as threatened or endangered. Losing endangered species can negatively impact ecosystems and entire food chains.

The Endangered Species Coalition recommends several easy steps to help protect endangered species, including learning about the species in your area and recycling sustainable items. Also, avoid using herbicides and pesticides with harmful chemicals in your yard.

Native plants reduce the need for water and chemicals, making them better for pollinators. There's also no need to spend cash on fertilizers. Consider rewilding your yard to help save the environment and save money.

