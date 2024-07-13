Hikers urge officials to stop installation of 'trash' sculptures at state park: 'Sanctuaries for both wildlife and humans alike'

"We believe that preserving these spaces in their natural form will allow future generations to appreciate them as they are meant to be – untouched by human intervention."

Arkansas hikers are at a peak of controversy after sculpture installations at Pinnacle Mountain State Park sparked protest.

According to UPI, a petition on Change.org, gathering nearly 5,000 signatures as of July 10, urges the Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism to stop the placement of these artworks along park trails. The protesters say the art installations are not only unappealing, but they also potentially disrupt the natural ecosystem of the park.

The sculptures are part of an artist-in-residence program funded by private donations and aimed at integrating art into natural settings, according to UPI and ABC7.

However, Joshua Hamilton, who started the petition, has described them as "a jumble of trash" that resembles "tornado wreckage," per UPI. The blob-shaped sculptures have also been likened to the film Beetlejuice for their gaudy aesthetic.

The petition argues that these installations disrupt the natural harmony of the parks, potentially affecting both visitor experiences and local wildlife.

"These parks serve as sanctuaries for both wildlife and humans alike, offering respite from urban life and an opportunity to reconnect with nature," Hamilton wrote, per UPI. "The introduction of art installations disrupts this harmony. We believe that preserving these spaces in their natural form will allow future generations to appreciate them as they are meant to be — untouched by human intervention."

Instances of art or creative initiatives occasionally lead to environmental degradation, a source of frustration for hikers and nature enthusiasts. Recently, concerns have surfaced regarding vandalism at iconic sites like the Grand Canyon, where defacing graffiti and unauthorized markings tarnished the natural rock formations.

Similarly, Lookout Mountain in Colorado faced issues with graffiti and litter, greatly diminishing its natural splendor and impacting visitors' experiences negatively. Such actions not only detract from the enjoyment of outdoor spaces but also endanger wildlife, which can mistake waste for food and end up choking on the material or starving from the inside out.

Upholding the principles of "Leave No Trace" is crucial to preserve the integrity of natural landscapes and ensure they remain pristine for all to appreciate.

