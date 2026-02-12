Homeowner captures video after spotting unexpected visitor in backyard: 'So cool'

When a woodpecker wants a snack, all it has to do is head to the pantry.

That could mean your backyard, if you're as fortunate as TikTok user The Man Behind the Brush (@themanbehindthebrush), who posted a snippet of a pileated woodpecker chowing down in a tree near his house.

"Caught a rare glimpse of this woodpecker," he wrote in the caption. "Was so exciting!! I love nature!"

Even if you're not that into birds, you have to acknowledge that the pileated woodpecker is pretty cool.

Its striking size, the streak of red across its head, and the telltale sound of it hammering away all set it apart. These woodpeckers use their strong, sharp beaks to drill into the bark of primarily dead trees, where tasty ants and other bugs are there for the eating.

They also carve a large hole into a trunk each year to raise their young. After they move on, other birds can benefit from that cozy home for years to come.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

The unique species is also a conservation success story. Deforestation across the Eastern United States and Canada once drove its population way down. Thanks to government action and the bird's ability to adapt to suburban areas, the population is now at a healthy level, Audubon explained.

Want to spot cool wildlife yourself? Preserving the natural areas around your home is the secret.

You can start by letting trees grow and keeping your yard wild with native plants. Native species need way less watering and maintenance than other garden projects, which means they can help you save both time and money.

Unlike non-native species, native plants have evolved specifically to thrive in your area. The rest of the ecosystem is used to them, so friendly visitors are bound to stop by. Installing a couple of bird feeders will help too.

People who watched the woodpecker were as awe-struck as the filmer.

"Omg, it's like watching a live dinosaur," one commenter wrote.

"They're pretty big and so cool!" another added.

"Very busy!!" a third joked.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.