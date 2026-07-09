Pigeons can recognize themselves in a mirror, and this volunteer says that's just the start

"My god, they helped us in the war, they helped soldiers, they carried messages."

Pigeons rarely get much admiration, yet a wildlife video suggests they merit a second look.

In a lively 30-second pitch, a volunteer for Wildlife Aid Foundation described the birds as intelligent, loyal, and surprisingly useful.

What happened?

The pro-pigeon message came in an Instagram reel from the Wildlife Aid Foundation (@wildlifeaid) in Surrey, England, featuring volunteer Margaret. She was asked to explain "everything brilliant about pigeons" in just 30 seconds.

Margaret began by pointing to pigeons' long history of helping people.

"My god, they helped us in the war, they helped soldiers, they carried messages," she said, later adding that humans domesticated pigeons and that "we are passionate because they depend on us and we really love them lots."

The caption highlighted another point about the birds: "Did you know? Pigeons are highly intelligent and can recognise themselves in the mirror?"

Margaret also ran through a list of traits, saying, "They're highly intelligent, they're deeply devoted to their mates, and they're incredibly adaptable."

The affection showed up in the comments, too.

One viewer wrote, "Time for my weekly cry about how much I love pigeons."

Why does it matter?

Especially in cities, pigeons are often written off as dirty or annoying. Posts like this challenge that image by highlighting the birds' smarts and social lives.

Margaret's praise extended beyond intelligence. She described them as "natural street cleaners" and said their droppings "provide essential fertilizer to urban trees and gardens that otherwise would lack nutritional sources."

When animals are viewed only as pests, people may be less inclined to support humane treatment, rehabilitation work, or basic coexistence.

"Pigeons are cute smart and clean!" one commenter said.

What's being done?

A better understanding of urban wildlife can help people respond more appropriately when they encounter injured birds, nests, or fledglings.

People can also support local wildlife rehabilitation groups, avoid disturbing nesting birds, and contact professionals if they find a pigeon that appears sick or hurt.

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