Officials issue evacuation orders after massive wildfire erupts near California's Napa Valley: 'Some firefighters are being flown in to access the fire'

Over 1,000 acres were charred on the first day of a fire that ignited in California's Napa Valley. The Pickett Fire, which erupted Aug. 21 in rugged terrain about a mile northeast of Calistoga, California, forced evacuations from wineries and neighborhoods in the eastern portion of wine country.

There were over 19,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel battling blazes nationwide at the start of the last week of August. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) reported 403 crews, more than 1,000 engines, 105 helicopters, four Modular Airborne Firefighting System airtankers, and six U.S. Army helicopters were deployed to fight wildfires on Monday. It was another busy day during an active wildfire season for the U.S.

Most of these efforts were directed at 55 large fires that were burning across portions of at least 14 states on Monday, according to the NIFC. Firefighters in California were battling six of them, including one of the state's newest fires burning in the hillsides of eastern Napa Valley. The Pickett Fire had scorched 6,803 acres and was only 13% contained as of Monday morning. It was the largest fire burning at the beginning of the week in California that was less than 90% contained.

Firefighters face challenging conditions as they try to control the fire, including hot temperatures and rugged terrain.

"Due to the remote, steep, and rugged terrain, some firefighters are being flown in to access the fire," noted a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) situation summary. "Night-flying helicopters have also been deployed."

The Eureka National Weather Service office's forecast discussion for Monday mentioned the potential for dry thunderstorms that could produce gusty winds at the surface of around 40 miles per hour and threaten to ignite new fires. Red flag warnings were in effect for over 750 thousand people across portions of California, Oregon, and Washington.

Smoke from the Pickett Fire prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory near Calistoga. Smoke was expected to impact not only Napa County, but also Solano and Sonoma Counties through Monday.

"It is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure," cautions the advisory. "If possible, and temperatures allow, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside."

"Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD," the advisory adds. "Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure."

CAL FIRE reported there have been 5,543 wildfires that have burned over 371,000 acres across the state so far this year. Those fires have destroyed over 16,000 structures and killed 31 people. Most of the deaths were from fires that ravaged Los Angeles County in January. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association says the actual deaths may exceed the official count by hundreds.

Over the past 20 years, extreme wildfires have doubled in frequency and severity on our overheating planet, per a 2024 study. At the same time, non-profit Climate Central documents more days nationwide with weather conducive to fires.

A company that specializes in aerial firefighting and wildfire management services noted that it had its earliest deployment to fight wildfires this year since its founding in 2014.

