Photographer thrilled after capturing images of rare creatures in US wilderness: 'We couldn't believe what we were seeing'

A photographer turned heads online after posting images of a rare sighting of multiple lynx in Washington state.

Wheels (Sean) (@wheeler244) made the surprising discovery while traveling through the North Cascades to view frozen waterfalls.

A rare sighting of Lynx in the North Cascades@MimiRitZ244 and I were heading up the pass, admiring some beautiful frozen waterfalls. Off in the distance, we saw something pop out onto the road. I quickly grabbed my camera, and suddenly two more appeared. We couldn't believe… pic.twitter.com/SYkscadFpn — Wheels (Sean) (@wheeler244) December 2, 2025

"Off in the distance, we saw something pop out onto the road," the photographer wrote on social platform X. "I quickly grabbed my camera, and suddenly two more appeared. We couldn't believe what we were seeing — they were Lynx!"

Commenters were quick to express their delight with the original poster's sighting.

"This might be my favorite thing ever!" exclaimed one user.

"I've seen one in 40 years," shared another. "Lucky you!"

"Congrats and great shots," added a third.

Spotting lynx in the area is so rare that the local media reported on the X post.

"Canada lynx are listed as endangered in Washington and threatened at the federal level," reported KFLD. "Biologists estimate that there are maybe only 50 to 100 in the entire state, with fewer than 50 living in the North Cascades."

The radio station highlighted that, by capturing photos while maintaining a safe distance from wildlife, people can help experts track and study populations of endangered or threatened animals.

"If you ever spot a lynx, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife asks people to do a couple of things," KFLD advised. "First, and most important, give the lynx space and let them travel through the area. Do not attempt to get closer to the lynx. Second, report the sighting using the WDFW wildlife observation form."

Though Washington banned lynx trapping in 1991, their populations continue to be threatened by wildfires, habitat loss, and rising global temperatures, according to KFLD.

Social media users were also appreciative of the photographer posting their rare images.

"Thank you for sharing," said one X user. "They are beautiful."

"Wow! Incredibly rare," wrote another user. "You are so fortunate to see, and capture!"

