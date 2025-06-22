Officials celebrate recovery of critical water supply after years of drought — here's what you need to know

After years of drought and uncertainty, there's finally some good news flowing in for some Oregon communities: Phillips Reservoir is now holding more water than it has in nearly eight years.

The irrigation reservoir, located along the Powder River near Sumpter Valley, recently topped 60,000 acre-feet of water — its highest level since 2017, according to the Baker City Herald.

Thanks to a winter of above-average snowpack and a healthy spring snowmelt, the reservoir has been steadily rising. While dry spring weather and persistent winds led to increased irrigation needs this year, water managers have been able to store far more water than during the depths of the 2020-22 drought, when the reservoir dropped to below 1,000 acre-feet at times.

Reservoirs like Phillips play a vital role in supporting local farmers, ranchers, and communities across Baker County. A fuller reservoir means greater stability for crop irrigation, drinking water, and wildlife habitats — all of which are crucial for building resilience in the face of more extreme and unpredictable weather.

Healthy reservoirs can also boost the local ecosystem by supporting aquatic life, benefiting birds and other wildlife, and helping to sustain riparian environments.

This milestone is part of a growing number of success stories as regions work to recover from drought impacts. In California, Shasta Lake recently reached capacity for the third consecutive year, while Nevada's Lahontan Reservoir reported record inflows this spring.

Though parts of northeastern Oregon are once again classified as abnormally dry, the replenished reservoir offers a much-needed buffer heading into summer.

With the Powder River and its tributaries still feeding Phillips Reservoir, local communities are hopeful that this upward trend will continue to offer stability for the seasons ahead. Such recoveries show how natural systems — with the right mix of conservation, management, and a little help from Mother Nature — can rebound.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.