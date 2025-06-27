Residents suffer after US military base commits destructive act on Great Lakes: 'These problems devastated our way of life'

"We have bipartisan momentum and a moral obligation to act."

The New Lede reported that residents of Oscoda, Michigan, have been instructed by health officials to avoid eating local fish or deer, to not drink the water from specific community wells, and to not touch any foam along the shoreline of Lake Huron.

The Department of Defense-run Wurtsmith Air Force Base contaminated the community with harmful PFAS that were released during fire-training activities.

"These problems devastated our way of life," said Tony Spaniola, co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network. "But Oscoda is not unique."

What's happening?

PFAS –– perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are a group of highly toxic chemicals found in everyday products such as toiletries, cosmetics, nonstick cookware, clothing, and food packaging. They are often called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment. They accumulate in our bodies and in wild animals, and they have been linked to a variety of health concerns, including respiratory, fertility, and thyroid issues.

Residents of Oscoda are urging lawmakers to take action. They are communicating the severe impact the contamination has had on their lives and on the region as the Environmental Protection Agency threatens to weaken regulations surrounding PFAS and drinking water.

Why are PFAS important?

PFAS enter the environment during the manufacturing of various products, leaching into water, soil, and air. People are exposed when they consume contaminated food and water, use products that contain PFAS, and breathe air that is polluted with PFAS.

PFAS have been found in the blood of 97% of Americans. While it is nearly impossible to avoid them completely, you can reduce your exposure by avoiding certain products, including nonstick cookware, stain- and water-resistant clothing, and certain kinds of food packaging.

Though these toxic chemicals are a problem nationwide, the issue is especially concerning in the Great Lakes area. The Great Lakes hold more than 20% of the world's surface fresh water and make possible a $7 billion fishing industry. The area provides drinking water to more than 30 million people in Canada and the United States.

The Great Lakes are also home to vibrant ecosystems and wildlife including gray wolves and bald eagles. PFAS can cause health issues in animals, leading to the disruption of food chains.

What's being done about PFAS in the Great Lakes area?

The New Lede reported that the U.S. House of Representatives introduced an initiative to expand funding for monitoring and cleanup of the Great Lakes region. A congressional group also restarted a PFAS committee.

"We have bipartisan momentum and a moral obligation to act," Spaniola said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



