Officials issue warning to more than 400,000 residents after dangerous chemicals found in drinking water: 'A lot of people don't know it'

More than 400,000 Illinois residents received a letter warning them that dangerous "forever chemicals" had been discovered in their drinking water.

What's happening?

The message from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency went out to users of 47 public water systems after PFAS were discovered, according to Inside Climate News.

Crest Hill, 30 miles southwest of Chicago, was one of the affected communities. Two PFAS chemicals — perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorohexanesulfonic acid — were found in two of the city's wells in what the publication called "excessive quantities."

"PFAS is everywhere, but a lot of people don't know it," Crest Hill city engineer Ron Wiedeman told ICN.

Why is PFAS contamination important?

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals that have been used in a variety of consumer products, including nonstick cookware and water-resistant clothing, for almost a century. They have also been used in firefighting foams at military bases and airports and are lurking in sewage sludge, a popular agricultural fertilizer.

These chemicals have polluted lakes and other water bodies and made their way into public water systems across the globe. For instance, similar news about PFAS-contaminated drinking water has made headlines in Pennsylvania and France's Haut-Rhin region.

Exposure to these chemicals has been associated with numerous health concerns, including cancer, birth defects, liver disease, thyroid disease, and lower sperm counts.

What's being done about PFAS contamination?

According to ICN, Illinois officials say they are continuing to collect statewide PFAS data and working with community water system operators to determine any necessary actions to reduce residents' exposure. For instance, Crest Hill and some other communities are transitioning from well systems to highly treated Lake Michigan water.

Meanwhile, University of Illinois Chicago researchers are investigating ways to eliminate PFAS by utilizing reactive electrochemical membrane filtration, the outlet added. Scientists at the University of Rochester are doing similar work to remove PFAS from water.

You can limit your exposure to PFAS by forgoing nonstick cookware and stain- or water-resistant clothing. You can also purchase products from PFAS-free brands.

